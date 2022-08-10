Watch CBS News
Former CBS 11 anchor & reporter Uma Pemmaraju dies at 64

By CBS DFW Staff

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) Former CBS 11 anchor and reporter Uma Pemmaraju has died. She was 64 years old.

In addition to working at CBS 11, Pemmaraju also worked for WBZ in Boston, FOX News, and Bloomberg News.

Her family told WBZ she was a "noble soul and pioneer" as an Indian-Asian American journalist.

Pemmaraju was well-respected by her many peers in DFW, and the station offers condolences to her loved ones at this time.

First published on August 10, 2022

