BOSTON - Former WBZ-TV anchor and reporter Uma Pemmaraju has died.

Pemmaraju worked at WBZ from 1992 to 1996 before heading to FOX News and then Bloomberg News in New York City.

Her family told WBZ-TV's David Wade she was a "noble soul and pioneer" as an Indian-Asian American news woman of prominence.

Uma Pemmaraju was 64 years old.