Flood victims worry about what is next as state promises aid

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The water is gone but the clean-up is far from over.

Several windows have been busted out and there's a lot of damage done in several neighborhoods in Dallas. Now, state officials are stepping in to try and get federal assistance.

"After two days to just have one of the biggest financial setbacks of my life, it's…. It's just, is crushing," flood victim, Brittany Taylor said.

Taylor is still trying to wrap her mind around what happened. After she woke up to the first floor of her apartment flooded and her stuff scattered all over the place.

"The big thing for me is, I have to find a new car so I have transportation, my MacBook was destroyed, my sentimentals and valuables were destroyed," Taylor said. "I haven't really started thinking about where I'm going to live next."

Taylor explained her biggest problem, "I had renters insurance but that doesn't cover floods," Taylor said.

She, just like many others in North Texas, are unsure where to go for help.

Dallas County Judge Jenkins declared a disaster following the storms.

"I want to get you, if I can, individual assistance," Jenkins said. "That means grant money that the federal government gives you to replace the items that were lost and to help fix your home and this for renters as well. The only way that happens is we need certain thresholds in the state."

Governor Greg Abbott signed a state disaster declaration to try to get help to flooding victims in Dallas, Tarrant and several other North Texas counties.

"Our goal would be assessment of all damage by end of this week- so we have level of notification with FEMA on where we stand later this week," Governor Abbott said.

Both county Judge Jenkins and Governor Abbott are encouraging victims to report flood damage to state and local government. That can help their cases for federal disaster air, that could help flood victims recover.

For people like Taylor, there's still a lot of work left to do.

"It's big financial setback, obviously," Taylor said. "The pandemic was really hard for me, this, being able to get into this apartment and to be able to afford it, it was like a huge, huge milestone for me."

The goal is to have everyone report damages by the end of the week. You can use this link to fill out the survey on their homepage.

Red Cross and Texas Baptist Men are also helping people who may need it.