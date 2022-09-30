Fire at Mesquite apartment complex displaces 30, leaves 1 dead

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An apartment fire in Mesquite damaged several units early Friday morning, leaving 30 people without homes and another person dead.

The Mesquite Fire Department said that just after 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 30, crews responded to a multiple-alarm fire at the Tradewind Apartments on 2120 Tradewind Drive.

A total of 13 fire units, 35 firefighters, and two chief officers were all dispatched to fight the blaze, with help from four fire units and a chief officer from Dallas Fire-Rescue.

The firefighters were able to eventually beat back the flames, but 12 apartment units were damaged or destroyed by the fire and one person died. The victim's identity has not been released.

The City of Mesquite and the Red Cross are helping the 30 residents who are now without homes.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.