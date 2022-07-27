Fast-moving fire in Rendon neighborhood destroys 3 homes

RENDON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Multiple homes went up in flames in Rendon on Tuesday night.

According to the Rendon Fire Department, a fire broke out while someone was cooking and it quickly spread. Eight structures were damaged, three homes were destroyed.

CBS 11 spoke with one woman who lost everything and is forced to start over.

"That's all my everything, I'm at a loss for words, I don't know what to say," Elizabeth Taylor said.

One of her neighbors says he grabbed his family and ran when flames raced towards his home.

"The grass on the ground was spreading quickly and as soon as we saw that we panicked and grabbed personal belongings," Hervey Duran said. "I woke up my mom and cousin and got them out of the house.

No one was hurt, but Taylor says it's tough to appreciate that good news when everything you have is gone.