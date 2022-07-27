Watch CBS News
Local News

Fast-moving fire in Rendon neighborhood destroys 3 homes

By Kennedi Walker

/ CBS DFW

Fire ravages Rendon neighborhood, destroying 3 homes
Fire ravages Rendon neighborhood, destroying 3 homes 01:30

RENDON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Multiple homes went up in flames in Rendon on Tuesday night. 

According to the Rendon Fire Department, a fire broke out while someone was cooking and it quickly spread. Eight structures were damaged, three homes were destroyed. 

rendon-fire.jpg
DFW Scanner

CBS 11 spoke with one woman who lost everything and is forced to start over. 

"That's all my everything, I'm at a loss for words, I don't know what to say," Elizabeth Taylor said. 

One of her neighbors says he grabbed his family and ran when flames raced towards his home. 

"The grass on the ground was spreading quickly and as soon as we saw that we panicked and grabbed personal belongings," Hervey Duran said. "I woke up my mom and cousin and got them out of the house.

No one was hurt, but Taylor says it's tough to appreciate that good news when everything you have is gone.

Kennedi Walker

Kennedi Walker is an award-winning journalist from New Orleans, LA. Before moving to Texas, she was a reporter in Baton Rouge, LA. In Baton Rouge, she was awarded Multi-Media Journalist of the Year by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters.

First published on July 27, 2022 / 6:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.