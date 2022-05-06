Watch CBS News
Families in need of baby formula, find a WIC location here

By CBSDFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Families on the Texas Supplemental Nutrition Plan can reach out to WIC for help finding baby formula. 

The program has temporarily added more options so families can find a formula at the store to meet their baby's needs without updating your card. 

This program is only for those with a Texas WIC card.  

Click here to find a location. 

The following baby and toddler powdered formulas were recalled: Similac, Similac PM 60/40, Alimentum, EleCare and EleCare Jr. powdered formulas. 

If you have recalled formula, do NOT use it. Learn more here.

 Because babies need a specific balance of nutrients, you should not water down infant formula, make homemade formula or give your baby cow's milk or goat milk. 


