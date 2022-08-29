Experts: When the temperatures cool, COVID cases rise

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It's about to be the third Fall since COVID began, and experts know the drill: when the temperatures cool, cases rise. But the season will bring a new cocktail: a booster that can protect from both the original virus and the two Omicron subvariants.

"The vaccine that's been available up until now is only aimed at the original strain," said retired infectious disease physician Dr. Charles J. Lerner. "So one would assume that this is going to be much more effective against the strains that are currently circulating."

Dr. Lerner, who is a member of the Texas Medical Association COVID-19 Task Force, said everyone who is at risk of getting COVID should get the new booster. And he said a good rule of thumb is three months since your last booster or COVID infection.

"An episode of COVID temporarily boosts your immunity. And if you've gotten a vaccine within three months, you've got a pretty good protection for a short term," he said.

And he said there's no need to space out the booster and your flu shot.

"Take them on the same day at the same time."

Pfizer's booster would be available for anyone age 12 and up, and Moderna's for age 18 and up. The hope is to have them available shortly after Labor Day.

Both companies have asked the FDA for emergency use authorization. Dr. Lerner said we won't know the efficacy of the boosters until they're widely distributed. But, if you're weighing it, he suggested asking yourself a question.

"How much risk do you want to take? Are you comfortable with taking that risk? Not only for yourself but people around you?"