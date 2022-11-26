Experts say now's the time to start planning your holiday budget

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The tallest indoor Christmas tree in the country is finally lit, and children are playing in the snow again at Galleria Dallas, which means only one thing – it's Black Friday.

North Texans are already busy looking for the best deals on those holiday gifts.

"It's definitely the time to get organized, we're a month out exactly from Christmas," said Rebecca Gramuglia.

Rebecca Gramuglia is a consumer expert for topcashback.com, a money saving website. She says now's the time to make a game plan so you don't spend too much this holiday season.

"If you haven't already started your holiday shopping, it's really important to use this savings weekend. Black Friday to Cyber Monday is usually the best time to score those once a year deals," said Gramuglia.

And like Santa Claus, you should start by making a list and checking it twice.

"When it comes to holiday shopping, getting organized is so important. So if you haven't already written out a list of things you plan to buy this weekend, whether its gifts or food or travel, those kinds of things, write them out make a list and see how much those items are going to cost you and if that number is too much or can't fit into your budget, definitely see where you can save or cut costs," said Gramuglia.

Experts say you can also take a closer look at your credit cards for savings.

"Looking at your credit cards for rewards or cash back you can get, and that way you can earn even more back and when it comes to exclusive offers with credit cards, I always recommend activating any relevant promotions because you never know when you're going to be at that restaurant or at that store," said Gramuglia. "It is so important when it comes to holiday shopping because you want to save the most you can."