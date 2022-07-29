Roads open, evacuations end after Glenn Heights grass fire

UPDATE: As of 6:18 p.m., the fire was 95% contained, roads are reopened, and evacuations have ended. About 198 acres were burned, but no structures were impacted.

GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Evacuations are underway in Glenn Heights due to a large and quickly moving grass fire.

Chopper 11

The Glenn Heights Fire Department said the Mesa and Lindale Estates neighborhoods are being evacuated.

Public Safety personnel are alerting residents in the area, and are asking people to stay clear of the area as streets are being blocked off.

More information to come.