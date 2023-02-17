Estranged husband faces murder charge after wife found dead in kitchen

ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The estranged husband of Chelsea Loren Griffin is facing a murder charge after police found her dead in her kitchen.

Corey Griffin Royse City Police Department

Royse City police officers arrested Corey Griffin following the 37-year-old's death at the couple's home in the 2500 block of Perdenales Drive.

Officers said upon entering their home, they noticed signs of a struggle such as broken glass and overturned furniture.

During the course of the investigation, officers said they identified Griffin as a suspect. He was taken into custody and is currently at the Rockwall County Detention Center.