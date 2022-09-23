Erick Garcia indicted for murder of former OU football player

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One of the two men accused of murdering a former University of Oklahoma football player was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month, records revealed.

Erick Garcia, 24, was indicted for capital murder on Sept. 8 after he and Antwan Franklin, 22, were arrested in July.

The two men are suspects in the murder of former OU football player Du'Vonta Lampkin, 25, who was found dead from a gunshot wound on May 5, 2022 in Dallas.

According to the indictment, Garcia and Franklin are accused of shooting and killing Lampkin in an attempted robbery.

Antwan Franklin and Erick Garcia Dallas County jail

Police noted at the time that Lampkin's black and white designer backpack, cell phone, and wallet were all missing when his body was found by officers in a Dallas apartment.

According to the arrest warrant, a detective obtained Instagram records for Franklin and found he had suggested robbing Lampkin to Garcia because "he has a lot of money on him" and is "friendly" and has "no gun."