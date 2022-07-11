ERCOT issues conservation appeal to Texans

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has issued a conservation appeal, asking Texans to voluntarily conserve energy on Monday between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The conservation notice was issued due to the record high demand for electricity, mixed with low winds.

ERCOT said that system-wide outages are not expected.

To conserve energy, ERCOT recommends that Texans turn up their thermostat by as much as one or two degrees and postponing running major appliances or pool pumps during peak hours.

Portions of North Texas are under an excessive heat warning and other portions are under a heat advisory through 9 p.m. Monday.