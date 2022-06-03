Watch CBS News
Duncanville police seize nearly $10 million in illegal narcotics

By Julia Falcon

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An investigation by the Duncanville Police Department lead to the seizure of about $10 million in illegal narcotics yesterday. 

At approximately 11:20 a.m. on June 2, the department's narcotics and SWAT units executed a narcotics evidentiary search warrant at 5512 S. Cockrell Hill Road, according to police.  

At the address, police located several black plastic pallets commonly used to conceal methamphetamine in addition to powder and drums of liquid methamphetamine that were being processed for crystallization.  

Police seized a total of approximately 250 kilograms of powdered and liquid methamphetamine, 30 pounds of marijuana, three firearms and one stolen vehicle, worth approximately $10 million in total.

Four adults and one juvenile were detained during the search. Two of the detained will face Federal narcotics charges. Police determined that the others detained were uninvolved with the investigation. 

Police say that over the last few months, the narcotics unit had been conducting a thorough investigation of this location after receiving a tip of illegal narcotics activity. 

