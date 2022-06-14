Watch CBS News
Crime

Duncanville police identify man involved in fieldhouse shooting

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

Your Thursday Afternoon Headlines, June 14th, 2022
Your Thursday Afternoon Headlines, June 14th, 2022 03:23

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Duncanville police have confirmed the identity of the man they say was involved in a shooting incident at the Duncanville Fieldhouse Monday.

Police said at approximately 8:43 a.m. June 13, 42-year-old Brandon Keith Ned entered the fieldhouse through main lobby doors with a handgun and exchanged gunfire with a staff member.

Upon hearing the gunshot, counselors locked classroom doors before Ned was able to get inside. However, police said Ned fired a shot into a classroom occupied by children but none were injured.

Ned was shot by police and given medical aid before being taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The fieldhouse was hosting summer camp for 4 to 14-year-olds and was just beginning its second week with an average attendance of over 250 campers and staff, officials said.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the Duncanville Police Department said they will not be releasing any additional information about Ned nor the shooting at this time.

CBS DFW Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS DFW team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSDFW.com.

First published on June 14, 2022 / 12:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.