Details on gunman and victims in Uvalde, Texas school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - We are beginning to learn more about the mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas that left 21 -- children and adults -- dead and many others critically injured.

The shooter who walked into Robb Elementary School and opened fire has been identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, a resident of Uvalde. Law enforcement sources say he shot his grandmother, then drove to the school with a handgun and an AR-15. He continued his rampage until police arrived and was killed at the scene.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez, in addition to the weapons and ammunition, Ramos wore a "tactical vest" as body armor. He said all of the children and teachers who died were inside a single classroom where the shooter barricaded himself.

We are also learning the names of some of the victims killed in the mass shooting.

One of the first victims identified was 4th grade teacher Eva Mireles. According to the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (UCISD) website, Mireles was a mother and wife of one of the district's police officers. She was an educator for 17 years and worked with special education students. The mother of one of her previous students shared on social media that she always went above and beyond.

The family of 10 year old Xavier Lopez has confirmed he was killed. There are reports that just hours before the shooting Xavier's mother was with him at the school for an awards ceremony. A fundraiser for his family has already received $54,000 in donations.

Amerie Jo Garza, 10, was a 4th-grader at Robb Elementary. Her father, Angel Garza, said he'd spent at least 7 hours trying to find his daughter or get news about her whereabouts after the shooting. He later shared that Amerie had been found and was dead.

Thank you everyone for the prayers and help trying to find my baby. She’s been found. My little love is now flying high... Posted by Angel Garza on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

On social media Angel Garza wrote, "Thank you everyone for the prayers and help trying to find my baby. She's been found. My little love is now flying high with the angels above. Please don't take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them. I love you Amerie jo. Watch over your baby brother for me."

CBS News has learned 10-year-old Annabelle Guadalupe Rodriguez was also killed. After the shooting her father, Jessie Rodriguez, searched for her... going to the school and local hospitals. Speaking to a reporter he said, "After the shooting, they don't know where she's at. The list, her name is not here. You know, and we don't know a list of who's gotten thrown out and you're not leaving the scene at the hospital right now. So where... we don't know where to go." Her parents even gave a photo of Annabelle to Texas Rangers hoping they could help them find her.

The last two days of classes have been cancelled at the school and it's still not clear when, or if, graduation ceremonies will held.

Since the shooting there has been an outpouring of support in the community.

Hospitals treating victims were in need of blood on Tuesday. South Texas Blood & Tissue send 15 units of blood by helicopter to the site of the shooting in Uvalde and to area hospitals. Today they're holding an emergency blood drive in the city and every available appointment has been booked.

There's also a local funeral home that says it will proved services to the victims free of charge.