DeSoto police make arrest in beating death Wednesday

By Julia Falcon

DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - DeSoto police have a suspect in custody for a murder that occurred Wednesday evening.  

A beating death was reported around 5 p.m. at the 700 block of Tara Drive. Police and fire found 45-year-old Benjamin Stephens lying by the side of a house unresponsive. Stephens was pronounced dead at the scene.  

Police took 19-year-old Ociel Martinez into custody for the fatal beating of Stephens. Martinez and Stephens lived together in a group home at the 600 block of Jamille Drive. 

Police say Martinez is not a threat to the general public.  

First published on June 16, 2022 / 3:32 PM

