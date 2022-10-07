Watch CBS News
Local News

Denton police searching for high-risk missing 14-year-old

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

Top Stories in Dallas - Ft. Worth, Oct. 6
Top Stories in Dallas - Ft. Worth, Oct. 6 04:38

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Denton police are searching for a high-risk missing girl. 

Hailey Pruitt, 14, got on the bus after school and did not return after exiting the bus, police said. 

hailey-pruitt.jpg
Hailey Pruitt Denton Police Department Twitter

She was last seen wearing Cookie Monster pajama bottoms. Her last known location is believed to be the area of Sonoma Drive, but police say that has not been confirmed. 

Police ask anyone with information to call 940-349-8181 if you know of her whereabouts, and always call 911 in an emergency.

First published on October 6, 2022 / 9:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.