Denton police searching for high-risk missing 14-year-old

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Denton police are searching for a high-risk missing girl.

Hailey Pruitt, 14, got on the bus after school and did not return after exiting the bus, police said.

Hailey Pruitt Denton Police Department Twitter

She was last seen wearing Cookie Monster pajama bottoms. Her last known location is believed to be the area of Sonoma Drive, but police say that has not been confirmed.

Police ask anyone with information to call 940-349-8181 if you know of her whereabouts, and always call 911 in an emergency.