Denton County Sheriff's office seeks missing man last seen leaving housing facility in Ponder

PONDER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton County Sheriff's office is looking for a missing, endangered man.

Nicholas Whitsett French, 84, was last seen in the 1400 block of Plover Circle in Ponder. He was reported missing on Feb. 17 at around 5 p.m.

DCSO said he walked away from his housing facility.

Nicholas Whitsett French, 84. Denton County Sheriff

French is described as 6' tall and wears eye glasses. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, blue shirt, khaki pants and blue tennis shoes. He has been diagnosed with dementia.

If you locate French, call 911 immediately.