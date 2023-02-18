Watch CBS News
Denton County Sheriff's office seeks missing man last seen leaving housing facility in Ponder

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

PONDER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton County Sheriff's office is looking for a missing, endangered man. 

Nicholas Whitsett French, 84, was last seen in the 1400 block of Plover Circle in Ponder. He was reported missing on Feb. 17 at around 5 p.m. 

DCSO said he walked away from his housing facility.

nicholas-whitsett-french.jpg
Nicholas Whitsett French, 84. Denton County Sheriff

French is described as 6' tall and wears eye glasses. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, blue shirt, khaki pants and blue tennis shoes. He has been diagnosed with dementia.

If you locate French, call 911 immediately.

CBS DFW Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS DFW team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSDFW.com.

First published on February 17, 2023 / 9:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

