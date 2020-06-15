Dallas Wings, WNBA To Play Shortened 2020 Season In Florida During Coronavirus Pandemic

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Wings will be hitting the court soon, but not at their home in Arlington.

The WNBA announced plans Monday to to play a shortened 2020 season in Florida starting in July.

The league is finalizing a partnership that would make IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, the Official Home of the 2020 WNBA season highlighted by a competitive schedule of 22 regular-season games followed by a traditional playoff format.

Usually there are 34 games in a regular season.

The Dallas Wings huddle during the game against the Chicago Sky on July 31, 2018 at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. (credit: Layne Murdoch/NBAE via Getty Images)

IMG Academy will be the home for each of the league's 12 teams and serve as a single site for training camp, games and housing.

"We are finalizing a season start plan to build on the tremendous momentum generated in the league during the offseason and have used the guiding principles of health and safety of players and essential staff to establish necessary and extensive protocols," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "We will continue to consult with medical experts and public health officials as well as players, team owners and other stakeholders as we move forward with our execution plan. And, despite the disruption caused by the global pandemic to our 2020 season, the WNBA and its Board of Governors believe strongly in supporting and valuing the elite women athletes who play in the WNBA and therefore, players will receive their full pay and benefits during the 2020 season."

"As home to some of the world's leading athletes, coaches and performance experts, IMG Academy is thrilled to partner with the top basketball players in the world and the entire WNBA family," said Tim Pernetti, Executive Vice President, IMG Events & Media. "We are truly looking forward to becoming the Official Home of the 2020 WNBA Season and working closely with the league in providing our best-in-class training and competition environment."

The WNBA said it will build also on "its commitment to social justice and will support players in launching a bold social justice platform as a call to action to drive impactful, measurable and meaningful change."

The WNBA 2020 season will include a devoted platform led by the players that will aim to support and strengthen both the league and teams' reach and impact on social justice matters. As recently announced, this began with the WNBA making donations from sales of its "Bigger Than Ball" women's empowerment merchandise to the Equal Justice Initiative.

"The WNBA opposes racism in all its forms, and George Floyd and Breonna Taylor are the latest names in a list of countless others who have been subject to police brutality that stems from the systemic oppression of Black Lives in America, and it is our collective responsibility to use our platforms to enact change," said Engelbert.