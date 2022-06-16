Dallas 'summer of safety' programs aim to keep kids busy and out of trouble

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says this year will be the "summer of safety." He hopes by keeping the youth occupied, it will prevent crime and save lives.

"The more kids that we can keep busy and out of trouble during the summer the safer we will all be," Mayor Johnson said.

Johnson shared ways for kids to stay busy this summer and out of trouble.

He highlighted programs that offer summer reading, guitar lessons, sewing, and access to amusement parks, and more.

Teens and young adults between 15 and 24 years old have the option to join the summer works program.

This summer safety campaign was developed to improve the city's public safety.

Johnson said the Dallas Police Department arrests hundreds of minors for violent crimes every year and he hopes this will reduce that.

"This is more than just an awareness campaign, it's a call to action," he said. "Keeping people safe isn't just the police departments job; its all of our job."

To sign up for the summer reading program, click here. For other summer programs, click here.