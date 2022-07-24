Dallas police searching for suspect who allegedly assaulted two women after hit-and-run

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are searching for a suspect who they said assaulted two women after being involved in a hit-and-run incident Saturday morning.

The incident happed on the Central Expressway. One of the alleged victims is giving her side of the story after sharing cell phone video showing when she said the man attacked her.

#NEW: This cell phone video shows the moments of a hit and run incident in #Dallas on the Central Expressway.



Dallas police are looking for the man who assaulted two woman after police said the man side swiped the woman’s car. pic.twitter.com/aQnah8HsZV — Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) July 24, 2022

Shaudae McMillan says she can't believe what happened. She's concerned about her safety after she said a man attacked her and her friend, giving her a concussion.

"I looked down and he was back where he was, and before you know it I was on the ground," McMillan said. "He hit me three or four times and then my friend was recording and he assaulted her."

McMillan explained what she said happened when she was driving home on the Central Expressway in Dallas.

"A car merged into the lane that I was in and sideswiped me," McMillan said.

So then she said she decided to pull over and get of her car.

"Him and another young lady got out and he was just yelling profanities, like, '... you hit my... car, you did this you did that,' and I'm no y'all merged into the lane," McMillan said.

Then she said she tried to exchange information with him when they both got out of their car.

"He like ran up to me and was this close to me, yelling in my face and I liked pushed him back and was like move back because you're in my personal space and I told my friend. She got out the car and said call the police," McMillan said.

In hopes of finding the suspect, she shared her story on social media.

This man is suspected of assaulting two women in Dallas. Shaudae McMillan

"We're going to find this guy regardless," McMillan said. "It would just really help with other people would stand in solidarity with me and help put a name to a face."

The video has now gone viral, and McMillan said she's received several messages, some supprtorting her and others criticizing and making negative comments.

As she hopes for justice, she said she's still trying to wrap her mind around what happened.

"I'm disgusted, I really am," McMillan said.

She said her friend suffered injuries to her nose after she was punched.

Anyone with information is asked to call police. McMillan said she's offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.