Dallas police seek help looking for critical missing 16-year-old
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is seeking public assistance to locate a critical missing person.
Le'andra Tittle, 16, was last seen on July 19 in the 2800 block of Wheatland Road in Dallas at about 4:40 p.m.
Tittle has black hair, black eyes, is about 5'6 and weighs about 260 lbs.
Tittle was last seen wearing a black Arby's shirt, black pants and black shoes. Tittle may be in need of assistance, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas police at 911 or (214) 671-4268 and to reference case number 130540-2022.
