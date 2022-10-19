New details emerge from crash that killed Dallas officer Jacob Arellano

New details from wrong way crash that killed Dallas officer Jacob Arellano

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - New details have come out about the suspect in a wrong way crash that killed Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano.

It was one week ago Tuesday night that Officer Jacob Arellano found himself in the path of a wrong way driver who was believed to be drunk and now faces a criminal charge for his death.

An arrest affidavit reveals that Mayra Rebollar Pineda had a blood alcohol level between .20 - .22, more than double the legal limit, when she was driving south in the northbound lanes of Spur 408 last Tuesday night, hitting the SUV that Arellano was driving.

The affidavit says Pineda was also behind the wheel "...in the hours of darkness with only one headlight illuminated."

The 25-year-old officer died from his injuries.

Arellano, the father of an 8-month-old boy, was on his way to start his patrol shift.

The 30-year-old suspected drunk driver broke both of her legs during the crash and will be transferred to jail on a charge of intoxication manslaughter when she's released from the hospital.

Hundreds of officers are expected to attend Arellano's funeral Wednesday morning, where he will be honored for a life and career that ended far too soon.

Arellano was from El Paso and will be buried there following another funeral service on Friday.