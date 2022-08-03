Dallas police department K9 Aygo tracks down sexual assault suspect
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is praising one of their own, who's a very good boy and even better at fighting crime.
K9 officer Aygo recently helped North Central find a sexual assault suspect.
Police said the suspect ran, but Aygo and his handler tracked him hiding in a nearby construction site.
When the suspect refused to cooperate, Aygo leapt into action, taking him into custody.
