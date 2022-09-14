Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson moves a step closer to new NFL team dream

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - After months of talking about Dallas becoming home to a second NFL franchise, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson hosted the first committee meeting to turn talk into a hopeful reality.

The question is, does North Texas have what it takes to become home to a second NFL team? Mayor Johnson thinks so.

"I do believe that we have a big enough market to support two NFL teams better than both New York and Los Angeles, where pro-football isn't as popular as it is here," Mayor Johnson said.

During the first committee meeting of professional sports recruitment and retention, Mayor Johnson said a second team aligns with the city's economic development strategy.

"Dallas is the cultural and economic engine that drives the fourth largest and fastest growing metro area in the United States," Mayor Johnson said.

There's still a lot of questions, like: Where would you build another stadium within city limits? Where could you offer parking? Or even, where would you accommodate more people?

That's what members of the mayor's committee have been tasked to do.

"If you design things, if you build new things, you have to be very careful," University of North Texas Director of Sports Management, Bob Heere said. "Be like hey, how do we use this, how do we make substantial facility venue that beneficial for everyone."

Mayor Johnson made it clear his committee was not formed to create competition for the Dallas Cowboys. He believes it's time for Dallas to play a bigger role in North Texas's sports landscape.

"The city of Arlington, the city of Frisco, the city of Grand Prairie and the city of McKinney have been cornering the market on the sports business slowly but steadily over many years," Mayor Johnson said. "The city of Dallas frankly hasn't kept up even though the franchises in this area often claim our city in their branding. We're here today because we believe that needs to change."