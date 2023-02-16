Dallas man who admitted to sexually abusing child sentenced to 50 years

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Dallas man who admitted to repeatedly sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl was sentenced to 50 years in prison, federal officials announced Thursday.

Luis Humberto Rodriguez, 30, plead guilty in Jan. 2021 to one count of producing child pornography and one count of transporting child pornography. U.S. Judge Brantley Starr sentenced him to 30 years on the production count and 20 on the transportation count. Rodriguez will serve these sentences consecutively for a total of 50 years behind bars.

As part of the plea agreement, Rodriguez admitted that he filmed himself sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl on several occasions and shared the images with others over social media.

Law enforcement agents began investigating Rodriguez when agents in Olympia, Washington seized an iPad from a registered sex offender. They discovered that the offender and Rodriguez had been talking on the app and that Rodriguez discussed "trading" images of child sex abuse, offering his email address.

Rodriguez was eventually tracked to Dallas, and his home was searched. Agents found a smartphone that contained videos of Rodriguez sexually abusing a child and a large collection of child abuse material. In plea papers, Rodriguez admitted that he had saved over 600 videos and images of children being abused.

Homeland Security Investigations Dallas Special Agent in Charge Lester R. Hayes Jr. said "the sexual exploitation of children is unconscionable... Now that justice has prevailed, our hope is that the victims, their families, and the community will now begin their journey of recovery with this predator behind bars,"