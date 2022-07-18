Dallas ISD requiring clear backpacks for some students

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas ISD will require all sixth through 12th grade students to use clear or mesh backpacks in the upcoming school year.

The district tweeted Monday morning, "To continue making Dallas ISD schools safe spaces for learning, for the upcoming school year all secondary students will be required to use clear or mesh backpacks. We will be distributing free clear bags before classes start."

The district said its decision stems from safety recommendations made by its Safety Task Force and Internal Task Force as well as feedback from students, parents, and the community.

"We acknowledge that clear or mesh backpacks alone will not eliminate safety concerns. This is merely one of several steps in the district's comprehensive plan to better ensure student and staff safety."

For more information, visit https://t.co/w9Mi8cfuCN pic.twitter.com/UmMH12sKD7 — Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) July 18, 2022

Students can carry in their backpack a non-clear pouch no larger than 5.5 inches by 8.5 inches to hold personal items, such as cellphones, money, and hygiene products.

The plastic of their backpack must be completely transparent and should have no color. But the straps to carry them can have a solid color.

The district said it has bought and will distribute a free clear backpack to secondary students before the start of the school year. Schools will publicize several times and dates during which students can pick up the backpacks prior to the beginning of the school year.

Educators will collect any backpacks no meeting the new criteria, and keep them in the school office where the student's parent or guardian can pick them up.

The district said other than clear backpacks, no others are allowed in the new school year. Click here for more details.