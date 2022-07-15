Police seek suspect after dog shot in parking lot
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas detectives are searching for an animal cruelty suspect after a dog was shot on May 19.
The Husky-type dog was injured in the parking lot at 3131 Simpson Stuart Road.
Animal Control was called, and the dog was transported to receive immediate medical attention. The dog is recovering.
Anyone with information about this offense is urged to contact Detective H. Tamez of the Animal Cruelty Unit at (214) 671.0115 or Crime Stoppers (877) 373-TIPS.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.