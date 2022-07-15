Police seek suspect after dog shot in parking lot

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas detectives are searching for an animal cruelty suspect after a dog was shot on May 19.

Anyone with information on who shot this dog is urged to contact Detective H. Tamez of the Animal Cruelty Unit at (214) 671.0115 or Crime Stoppers (877) 373-TIPS.

The Husky-type dog was injured in the parking lot at 3131 Simpson Stuart Road.

Animal Control was called, and the dog was transported to receive immediate medical attention. The dog is recovering.

