Watch CBS News
Crime

Police seek suspect after dog shot in parking lot

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

Your Friday Afternoon Headlines, July 15th, 2022
Your Friday Afternoon Headlines, July 15th, 2022 02:57

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas detectives are searching for an animal cruelty suspect after a dog was shot on May 19. 

slate-copy.jpg
Anyone with information on who shot this dog is urged to contact Detective H. Tamez of the Animal Cruelty Unit at (214) 671.0115 or Crime Stoppers (877) 373-TIPS.

The Husky-type dog was injured in the parking lot at 3131 Simpson Stuart Road.

Animal Control was called, and the dog was transported to receive immediate medical attention. The dog is recovering.

Anyone with information about this offense is urged to contact Detective H. Tamez of the Animal Cruelty Unit at (214) 671.0115 or Crime Stoppers (877) 373-TIPS.

First published on July 15, 2022 / 5:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.