Dallas County Health Department installs air conditioning units for free through grants

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - It's alarming that there are people out there who have no escape from the heat with summer not even officially here yet.

The Dallas County Health Department says the numbers are higher than you might think and they are trying to get the word out about a lifesaving program.

Kamala Jesudas was approaching the hottest time of the year with a faulty central air conditioning unit.

Jesudas was also concerned about being able to afford to fix the unit.

But despite the blazing sun heating up her home, today this 77-year-old Mesquite woman is on cloud 9.

Dallas County delivered and installed a brand new central A/C unit worth about $10,000 all for free.

"So far, we've installed over 70 A/C window units which is great news, but we do have a lot of supply for Dallas County residents," said Christian Grisales, with Dallas County Health and Human Services.

Grisales said the Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program will give priority to the elderly, the disabled and families with small children.

Medical experts say there are serious health risks from extended exposure to heat.

"Heat stroke and obviously if you go down that pathway one time, you're more susceptible to it a second time and when you get that you can lose the ability to be coherent and make good decisions," said Dr. Mark Sherwood, with Functional Medical Institute.

The program is funded through government grants that homeowners like Kamala Jesudas are grateful for.

"I'm so beyond words, I'm so happy and thankful," Jesudas said.