Dallas basketball teams come out in support of abortion rights

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — In response to the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, the NBA and WNBA issued a joint statement affirming their belief that "women should be able to make their own decisions concerning their health and future."

The Dallas Wings took on the Phoenix Mercury Saturday night.

Many fans said they were grateful the league and the team took a public stand against the SCOTUS decision.

"I really appreciated the fact that the team that I support and feel close to feels the same way I do," said Rhonda Grundy, who is a Wings season ticketholder.

The Wings released a statement that said: "Our organization believes women should be able to make their own personal decisions regarding their health and those freedoms should always be protected. We will continue to advocate for health equity while acknowledging reproductive rights are human rights that should be afforded to all."

Well-known corporations like Starbucks, Google, JPMorgan Chase, and Dick's Sporting Goods have said they would cover employee travel expenses if they had to go out-of-state for the procedure, but most major companies in Texas and across the U.S. have stayed silent on this issue.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton did close his office Friday to celebrate the ruling, and he said it would be an annual holiday going forward.

"This is a historic moment for the pro-life movement that we've been working toward for 50 years," said Rebecca Parma with Texas Right to Life. "So very excited and celebrating and just really thankful for the Supreme Court, overturning this unjust decision in Roe v Wade, and returning that authority to regulate abortion to the state."

With public opinion on abortion still deeply divided, it's unclear if more companies or sports teams will speak out in the coming days. Some people believe they have a responsibility to do so.

"Any business that is in support of equal rights, that kind of thing, for sure," said Shelia Chatman, who was attending the Wings game.

The Dallas Mavericks did issue a statement regarding the ruling and said the team "will continue to fight for women's rights and equality for all."

"I think it's a good business decision and the morally correct decision to make statements and speak out against it, especially because in the United States corporations have a lot of power that unfortunately individual voices don't always get that kind of platform," said Wings fan Katie Randolph.