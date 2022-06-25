Crash off Lake Worth bridge closes 3 lanes on east I-820

Watch CBS News
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Three lanes on east I-820 were closed today after an RV crashed on a bridge over Lake Worth, police said.

Fort Worth police said the RV was pulling a jet ski when it struck a wall and overturned around the Heron Street exit.

The RV was partially hanging off of the bridge and blocking off three lanes. As of 6:00 p.m., traffic was still on going through a single lane. Police said the jet ski landed in the water.

There were no injuries, and police did not indicate that anyone else was involved.

Police are still investigating what caused the accident.

