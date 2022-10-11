Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb uses his platform to make a bigger community impact

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Ahead of the Dallas Cowboys first place showdown Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, CeeDee Lamb continues to soar in the community.

The Cowboys star receiver hasn't been on a roll just on the field. In his spare time, he has made a tremendous impact in the community. Everything from helping provide meals to those in need, to helping ease the pain of some people's grocery shopping experience.

What's so great is his ability to see beyond himself at only 23-years-old. When asked why it's so important to give back this young into his career, CeeDee answered, "I look at it as a seed. Planting that seed early on in your career, and keep watering the plant."

While Lamb has blossomed in just his third NFL season, his inaugural All-Star Bowling Charity Event, sponsored by Albertsons/Tom Thumb at main event in Frisco, gave him a chance to strike up some quality conversations and face time with some of his biggest fans.

He sees them wanting his time as the ultimate compliment. Lamb said "it means you're doing something right. And that's how I look [at it]. If they want you in the their life, it's for a reason. Me as a person, I'm a positive person…and it has to be for a positive reason."

Tom Thumb Director of Public Relations, Christy Lara, said "those are the athletes that garner the most support. That they're champions on the field and off the field. That's what we see in CeeDee Lamb."

And it's what he sees in himself, when he looks at every little kid.

Lamb once had big dreams as a young member of the Boys & Girls Club, and is now committed to helping those in the same position he was once in, to reach their dreams as well.

Michael Gonzalez, from the Boys & Girls Clubs Of Greater Dallas, said "I think our kids can see, 'I can be him one day. I may not play football, but I can be a role model.'"

As emcee of his bowling event, I also learned that some of the proceeds raised by Lamb will help strike up funds for the locally based Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation charity. That charity helps people, who's lives and finances have been strained and drained by medical conditions and medical expenses.

Dr. Omar Selod, founder of the PMR Charity, compliments Lamb by saying "for him to take time out of his day, and give back to his local community means a lot and speaks volumes about his character."

Lamb said that "growing up, I knew the type of person I am for the world. To be a very impactful person, and for my presence to be remembered."

His profile has grown since joining the Cowboys in 2020. He's easily one of the most recognizable players on the team. He feels his increased popularity gives him a bigger platform to make a bigger difference. And, he says that's just as important as the plays he makes on the field.