Convicted sex offender arrested in Grapevine for sexual assault

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A convicted sex offender was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman over the weekend.

Grapevine police said that Antony Acosta, 20, was arrested on warrants for aggravated sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, and failure to register as a sex offender in connection with the alleged incident.

Antony Acosta. Grapevine Police Dept.

According to the warrants, Grapevine police got a call at about 10:00 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2022 about a sexual assault at the 29 Fifty Apartments on 2950 Mustang Drive. The victim told officers her assailant threatened her with a knife before assaulting her and then rode off on a bicycle.

Detectives were able to get ahold of video of the suspect and positively identify him as Acosta. Officers began patrolling and canvassing the area, talking to dozens of residents in the hopes of locating Acosta.

Their hard work paid off when just before midnight on Nov. 9, 2022, patrol officers learned Acosta was inside a residence on Mustang Drive. They were given permission to go inside and found Acosta hiding in a bathroom. He was taken into custody just after midnight.

Acosta was previously arrested for and found guilty of multiple sexual assaults on Mustang Drive in 2019. He is required to register as a sex offender for life.

CBS 11 has reached out to the Tarrant County DA to inquire about why Acosta was allowed back on the streets, but they have not yet responded.