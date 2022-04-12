Comedian Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried died Tuesday. He was 67.

His family announced on Twitter the Aladdin voice actor died, writing:

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor.

Gottfried's exact cause of death has not yet been released.

CBSLA interviewed Gottfried in 2017 about his career.

"My first big success came by accident," said Gottfried. "They asked me to audition at MTV and that was my first big successful exposure."

While known for his distinctive voice and shocking humor, Gottfried was a fixture in film and television roles, including "Beverly Hills Cop II," "Problem Child," "Look Who's Talking Too," "Wings" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

He lent his unique voice to animated shows including "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," "Crank Yankers," "Fairly OddParents" and "Duckman."

Gottfried also spent time on the cast of "Saturday Night Live" in the early 1980s.

A native of Brooklyn, New York, Gottfried hosted a Sirius/XM podcast titled "Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast," teaming with writer Frank Santopadre and discussing the early days of Hollywood, classic movies and television shows.

He was also the voice of Aflac Duck in the popular advertisement until 2011.

"Nobody had ever heard of that insurance company before," Gottfried told CBSLA in 2017. "They wanted me to be the duck and the rest is history."

Gilbert, a documentary on Gottfried's life and career, was released in 2017, featuring him and his wife, Dara Kravitz.

Fellow comedians mourned him on social media Tuesday after news of his death was released.

"Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift," tweeted Jason Alexander.

He is survived by his wife and two children.