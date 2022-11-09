Watch CBS News
Clay Jenkins wins over Republican Lauren Davis in Dallas County judge race

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins defeated Republican Lauren Davis Tuesday night in the race for Dallas County judge. 

Jenkins had 62% of the votes compared to Davis' 38%. 

Jenkins was first elected as Dallas County Judge in 2010. He has led the county through the 2012 Ebola outbreak, and was a vocal opponent of Gov. Greg Abbott during the COVID-19 pandemic. He even sued Abbott over mask rules in 2021.

He wanted a temporary restraining order that would allow him to set mask mandates within Dallas County.

In the last few years, Jenkins has also navigated flooding, historic winter storms and monkeypox.

He has touted himself as an effective leader during some "of the most difficult situations in Dallas County."

Davis is the founder of a charity and upscale barbershop, according to her website. 

November 9, 2022

