City of Plano looks at a different solution for alleviating traffic

City of Plano looks at a different solution to alleviating traffic

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you've spent any significant time in North Texas, you know just how bad the traffic can be. It has some cities showing interest in a new, aerial form of transportation.

Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments launched a certification program for new transportation technologies and now, a handful of cities have expressed interest.

At last week's Plano City Council meeting, the city's director of engineering introduced council members to JPods.

"It is a fee-based point to multi-point aerial personal transit and you probably look at it and say it looks like a gondola.. exactly right," he said.

Each car or "pod" would carry four to six people. You enter in the location or station that you're going to and it would take you there directly. A proposed map shows it connecting popular areas like Legacy West and The Shops at Legacy.

The city council has given the go-ahead to submit an application to the council of governments, which is due Nov. 18. There's no commitment, but if the city does go forward with the project, it's estimated it would take about seven to 10 years to complete.

"I think any way to relieve some of the congestion in the area and then just keep people a lot safer, it's a great idea," Frisco resident Heather Warren said.

Plano's director of engineering said JPods has offered to privately fund this entire operation. It's estimated to cost $15 million dollars a mile.