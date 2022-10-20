Children's Medical Center Dallas throws special Halloween party for patients

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Patients at Children's Medical Center Dallas got a chance to celebrate spooky season with a special Halloween party on Thursday.

Spirit Halloween donated costumes of all sizes so the kids could pick out what they want to dress up as this year.

"She loves dressing up," said Joani Ramos, whose 10-year-old granddaughter Samantha is waiting for heart and kidney transplants. "She loves all the decorations."

Ramos says Halloween is Samantha's favorite holiday. She's a frequent patient at the hospital, and she's been excited for the party all week.

"It really helps lift her spirits, boosts her morale," Ramos said. "It helps make things better for her. We're not just sitting in the room or walking back and forth in the halls, this gives her something to look forward to."

Children also got some early trick-or-treating practice in and made Halloween-themed arts and crafts.

It's a way for patients to experience a bit of normalcy and fun, despite being in the hospital.

"This is just a fun place for them to come get away for a little bit and just be a kid," said Kendall Rowden with Children's Health Medical Center.

After nearly two years of celebrating remotely, getting to have these moments means even more to families, staff, and volunteers.

It helps a lot because it keeps him occupied, compared to just sitting in a tiny little room and getting poked all the time and stuff like that," said Nicholas Richmond, whose 5-year-old son Bentley is a patient.

Bently wants to be Flash for Halloween.

He and Samantha are both hopeful they'll be out of the hospital in time to wear their costumes trick-or-treating.

"But it is what it is," said Ramos. "If we have to be here, it's okay. We will have fun and make the most of it. Samantha's pretty great at making the most of things."

You can support Children's Health patients while shopping for your own costumes this year.

This special coupon will give you 10 percent off your purchase and donate an additional 10 percent of the sale to Children's Health.

Over the last 10 years, the Spirit of Children program has raised more than $1.5 million for Children's Health.