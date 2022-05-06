Charitable pharmacy supplying those in need amid price increase for hundreds of medications

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - According to the prescription drug comparison website GoodRx, in January of this year the price on more than 800 medications increased by about 5%.

For the uninsured living at or below the poverty line, these increases can mean having to go without their much needed medications.

"We have patients that are on 5, 6, 7 drugs so that means you can't buy cereal for the babies or you can't buy diapers and wipes you know," Pharmacist In Charge Carlos Irula said.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul's charitable pharmacy gives the uninsured whose household income is at or below 300% of the federal poverty level a lifeline by offering prescriptions for free.

"We're starting to see a larger group of individuals who may have had insurance in the past and for whatever reason are losing employment," Irula said. "Compared to last year we've seen about 185% growth."

In order to keep up with demand, they're hoping to hire more staff and instead of manually filling prescriptions they're looking into purchasing robots that can do the work.

Since opening in 2018, the pharmacy has dispensed close to 100,000 prescriptions and now, they're expanding to provide free delivery services across the state.

They're hoping to secure a new, 5,000 sq. ft. space in the near future to better meet their needs.

"In this year alone we're projecting 80,000 prescriptions just in this one year so we're actively campaigning to fundraise," Irula said. "All those donations go to purchasing medications like these."