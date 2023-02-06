CBS 11 Mornings: Meet your Puppy Bowl players!

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — We are one week out from Super Bowl LVII and the CBS 11 morning team is having their own Puppy Bowl all week long!

Monday through Wednesday, the morning team will bring players into the studio so you can get to know them...and hopefully adopt them!

Then on Thursday, it'll be time to draft teams—each member will choose an adorable puppy player to make their final prediction.

Friday is the big day, though, with all the players in the studio to make the tough decision.

Here are the players:

First up, we have the beautiful Beatrice.

She goes by "Bee," I think she wants to be a part of Beyonce's "Beehive."

This six-week-old cutie is a little more petite than her littermates, but she is definitely spirited. So, she would prefer to be a cheerleader rather than a player.

In case you are wondering what breeds created this gorgeous girl, Saving Hope Animal Rescue thinks she is a Shepherd, Great Pyrenees mix.

One day, she is going to be a big girl!

Up next we have Otter!

This big fella is just six-weeks-old and is more interested in adventure than a meal.

He has lots of focus, and is adept at finding the holes to make it to the finish line.

Silent and stealthy...definitely a running back.

Sounds to me like this Sheperd, Great Pyrenees mix is a problem solver.

Check out this handsome six-week-old fella, Boudreaux!

He is thoughtful and a little shy. A patient little guy who is good at waiting his turn.

But it's hard to know what he is thinking...so, he'd probably make a good quarterback.

Look at this beautiful six-week-old brindle girl, Lulu!

She firmly believes anything boys can do, girls can do it better! In other words...whatever Lulu wants, Lulu gets.

Lulu is snuggle bug for sure, but is also sassy and independent.

She can play just about any position but thinks she should be head coach.

And we saved the biggest for last, meet Gumbo!

This big six-week-old guy is boisterous but also a cuddler. You can see he has a lot of meat on his bones...good for hugging.

He may look fierce but he's really a softie...and loyal, too! He will grab the hem of your pants and not let go, definitely making him a defensive end.

And we want the puppies to be winners, too, by finding their forever homes by the end of this week!

If you're interested in adopting any of the adorable pups above, visit Saving Hope's website, and check out their foster and adopt pages for more information.

And if you can't adopt or foster right now, they are also always looking for volunteers.