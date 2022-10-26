Carrollton police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run
CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Carrollton police have confirmed that a fatal crash on Oct. 24 was a hit-and-run.
The crash happened at Marsh Lane and Dove Creek Lane the night of Oct. 24. Police say they have identified the driver responsible for the crash.
There is a warrant out for the driver's arrest and Carrollton police are looking for the person.
No other passengers were critically injured.
