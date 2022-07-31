Watch CBS News
Carrollton police ask for help identifying young boy found wandering alone

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Carrollton police are working to find the identity of a young boy found wandering alone on Saturday, July 30.

Police said the young boy, who they believe is between 3 and 4 years old, was found alone in the 2500 block of W. Hebron Parkway near The Springs of Indian Creek apartments.

unidentified-boy-carrollton.jpg
Do you recognize this young man? Carrollton Police Department via Facebook

He was unable to tell police his name or where he lives.

If you recognize the child, police ask that you call 911.

