Carrollton man found guilty of assaulting officers during Jan. 6 attack at US Capitol

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 36-year-old Carrollton man has been found guilty of assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

David Lee Judd was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding and for assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.

According to court documents, Judd and two others illegally entered the Capitol grounds after attending a rally at the Ellipse. Officials said the three joined the violence that occurred in the tunnel area of the Capitol's Lower West Terrace.

At 2:43 p.m., documents state Judd was in the group on the Lower West Terrace. Less than 15 minutes later, he was at the mouth of the tunnel, "waving other rioters into the tunnel," officials said.

Documents say Judd received police riot shields inside the tunnel and passed them back to other rioters.

At 3:07 p.m., Judd entered the tunnel and "lit an object that appeared to be a firecracker" and "threw it at the police line," officials said. When officers cleared the tunnel, he joined in an attempt to push against the police line.

Judd was arrested March 26, 2021 and will be sentenced Feb. 27, 2023.

The obstruction charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison and the charge of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers carries a maximum of eight.

Officials said in the 19 months since the attack at the Capitol, over 860 individuals have been arrested in relation to the breach.