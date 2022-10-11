Warrant issued for man accused of killing friend over basketball game

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A warrant was issued for the Dallas man accused of killing his friend, Asia Womack after she beat him in basketball game.

Asia Womack and Cameron Hogg courtesy Womack family & Dallas Police Department

Cameron Hogg, 31, is wanted in connection to the fatal South Dallas shooting. Womack was 21-years-old when she died from multiple gun shot wounds on the basketball court of Terry Park.

"Asia loved basketball. She loved it to a point where she died doing what she loved, and shouldn't have died that way," said Womack's mother, Andrea. "She's eaten with this man, fed him and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way."

Womack's family said they believe Hogg couldn't take losing, and subsequent teasing after Womack beat him at the game.

The Womack family's pastor, Rev. John Delley, told CBS11 he had trouble understanding how Hogg could react so violently.

"This is so senseless... you are embarrassed because a female beat you in basketball?"

Anyone with information about Hogg's whereabouts should contact Detective Derek Koerner, at 214.671.3605.