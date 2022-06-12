Brutal North Texas heat leaves 4 in serious, 1 in critical condition

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The heat is on in the Metroplex as people experience triple digit dangerous temperatures.

It's not the most ideal temperature for people to be outside, "Hot and clammy," as Bretty Grumbine described it when he visited Trinity Park in Fort Worth.

But the steaming temps didn't stop many folks from being outside like Whitney Graves and her son.

"Just bringing my son to go fishing, get out of the house a little bit," she said.

To keep cool, many of those who CBS 11 News spoke with had a plan.

"Come out in the evenings honestly, try to do as much stuff together inside as we can," added Graves.

"Shorts, stay hydrated and make sure I stay by a pool and air conditioner," said Grumbine.

The Fort Worth Fire Department told CBS 11 News that they prepare for steamy days like this in advance.

"When we actually go out on calls, we don't always wear the heaviest gear. We use some lighter gear we use for the car wrecks and that sort of stuff," said Kyle Clay, public information officer with the Fort Worth Fire Department.

But this dangerous heat was too much for many people in the Metroplex. First responders went out to numerous calls for heat-related illnesses.

"Interestingly, what we are seeing is that people are still spending the entire day outside," said Matt Zavadsky, spokesperson for MedStar.

MedStar implemented its extreme weather response protocol at 11 a.m. Saturday morning, meaning that individuals who need medical assistance and are outdoors will be prioritized over those indoors.

Since May, MedStar responded to over 150 heat-related calls. That's the most they've ever responded to between May and the beginning of June.

"Remember, the last few years, people have not been out a lot... People aren't ready, they haven't gotten conditioned for it yet, and they're out a lot more than they were the last two years," added Zavadsky.

On Saturday, MedStar responded to 21 patients with a heat-related illness. Four were in serious condition, one was in critical condition.

MedStar has three air conditioners installed on their ambulances to help keep medics and patients cool for what looks to be a long, hot summer.