'Selfless bravery,' Rio Grande Valley border patrol agents save drowning migrants

EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents saved two migrants found unresponsive and floating in the Inspiration Canal.

It happened on July 24 after a McAllen Border Patrol Station small unmanned aircraft system operator saw a group of seven migrants near Mission, Texas.

Agents arrived and immediately found five of the seven men while other agents continued to search for the remaining two. That's when they found the two men and removed them from the water.

Once out of the canal, the agents began resuscitation efforts, and one man soon began to breathe on his own. Agents performed chest compressions on the second man, who eventually expelled water and began to breath unassisted.

An Emergency Medical Technician agent evaluated and stabilized the men, both determined to be undocumented non-citizens, before they were transported to the hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment. Both men were medically cleared.

"The action of these border patrol agents, saving the lives of two migrants, is an example of not only the selfless bravery demonstrated by our personnel, but a testament to the quality of training they receive in providing emergency aid," said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Joel Martinez. "I am incredibly proud of all the agents involved."

Later that evening, MCS riverine agents rescued 14 migrants from possible drowning in the Rio Grande River, near La Joya. Agents spotted a raft with several people onboard attempting to make landfall on the U.S. riverbank. The raft began to sink so the group jumped in the water. Agents helped them get out of the water and onto their riverine vessel. The migrants were from Mexico, El Salvador. and Guatemala.

Earlier in the morning, Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents responded to a 911 emergency call from a lost migrant on a ranch near Sarita, Texas. Agents conducted a search and located the Salvadoran national in good health and transported him to the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint.

Additionally, RGV agents responded and located three more Mexican nationals after they placed 911 emergency calls near Norias and Riviera, Texas.

All migrants were processed accordingly.