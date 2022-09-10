Watch CBS News
Local News

Bodycam footage obtained from Uvalde school shooting

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

Video released to CBS 11 from Uvalde school shooting
Video released to CBS 11 from Uvalde school shooting 02:13

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Bodycam video has been obtained by CBS 11 from the shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24. 

In the video, multiple gunshots can be heard inside the school. 

"He's in the classroom," an officer can be heard saying. "We gotta get in there, he just keeps shooting."

Students can also be seen getting pulled out of a classroom, going through a broken window. 

This footage was obtained based on a public records request for it, made a few months ago.

CBS DFW Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS DFW team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSDFW.com.

First published on September 9, 2022 / 10:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.