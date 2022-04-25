Body of Texas Guardsman Bishop Evans found in the Rio Grande

EAGLE PASS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) - The body of the Texas National Guard member who went missing after going into the Rio Grande river along the U.S.-Mexico border to help two migrants has been found.

The body of guard member Specialist Bishop Evans was reportedly located near the Mexican side of the Rio Grande.

Texas National Guard member and Mansfield High School graduate Specialist Bishop E. Evans. Mansfield Independent School District

Evans, a field artilleryman from Arlington, Texas, went missing on Friday after he jumped into the river near Eagle Pass in a section known to have strong currents. Officials say the 22-year-old was attempting to help two migrants who appeared to be drowning.

Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber said Evans took off his jacket and left his radio before going into the water around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

"He jumped in the river," Schmerber said. "They never saw him come out.

Evans, a Mansfield High School graduate, was assigned to A Battery, 4-133 Field Artillery Regiment in New Braunfels and joined the Texas Army National Guard in 2019.

In a statement Monday Governor Greg Abbott said, "We are heartbroken to learn of the death of SPC Bishop E. Evans who was reported missing in Eagle Pass on Friday. Our National Guard soldiers risk their lives every day to serve and protect others and we are eternally grateful for the way SPC Evans heroically served his state and country."

Dive teams had stopped their operations Saturday evening due to the river's strong current. Three airboats from the Texas Department of Public Safety helped with the search on Sunday.

Evans was assigned to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's border security mission, known as Operation Lone Star, which has deployed thousands of Guard members across Texas' 1,200-mile southern border since launching last year.