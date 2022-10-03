Big Tex 70th birthday celebration
DALLAS, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The State Fair of Texas is celebrating Big Tex's 70th birthday on October 4.
The festivities kick off at 10:30 a.m. with a 'Big Tex-sized' birthday cake.
Ice cream floats are scheduled to be handed out from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. At 5 p.m. Other activities include a chef birthday demo, a sing-along, and a 'cookie happy hour.'
Plus, rides at the midway are half-price from 12 to 9 p.m.
