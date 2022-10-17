Beloved Midlothian HS coach Clif White has died following cancer battle

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Midlothian High School football coach Clif White has died following an extensive battle with cancer, Midlothian ISD announced Sunday.

White was diagnosed with a rare form a bladder cancer in May, and had been through three rounds of chemotherapy and two rounds of immunotherapy.

Meagan White

During his ongoing battle, the beloved coach still made sure to show up to work despite being on oxygen and in a wheelchair.

White told CBS 11's Erin Jones last week that he loved everything he did at the school as well as the kids.

Meagan White

His passing came nearly a week after the Midlothian community came together to raise money for him and his family.