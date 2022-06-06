'Bakari Williams Protocol' in effect at Arlington summer splash pads

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A sweet, beautiful, innocent child. That's how the parents of Bakari Williams, 3, described him.

Bakari Williams CBS 11 News

But a visit to his favorite Arlington splash pad last September proved deadly when he contracted a brain-eating amoeba and died.

"The safety measures we had in place were all state code," said Michael Debrecht with the City of Arlington's Parks and Recreation Department. "Unfortunately, we found out that that staff didn't do the follow up."

The city settled a wrongful death lawsuit with the Williams family, alleging that Arlington failed to properly chlorinate and monitor the water. But, this summer, they said, parents can rest easy, thanks to the "Bakari Williams protocol."

"Every splash pad now has a controller that can be monitored from anywhere that has an internet connection," said Debrecht. "So I can literally, on my phone, on my iPad, on my computer, see what's happening in the pump room at any moment."

The $600,000 worth of improvements also include QR codes at all 11 aquatic locations so visitors can ensure chlorine levels are safe - above 2 parts per million. They also added digital water testing machines and a state-of-the-art ultraviolet sanitation system. While the Williams family received $250,000, they said it was never about the money.

"For us, this case has been about public awareness," said mother Kayla Mitchell. "With the positive changes that the city has agreed to make, we are confident that we have reached our goals."

And Debrecht said they're using the cautionary tale for training around the country.

"That's this legacy to me... that it never happens again to another child anywhere."